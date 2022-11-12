LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $108,763.20 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $113,143.94.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $106,648.36.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $120,999.06.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $112,539.70.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

