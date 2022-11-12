LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $108,763.20 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $113,143.94.
- On Monday, October 24th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $106,648.36.
- On Monday, October 17th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $120,999.06.
- On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $112,539.70.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 11.2 %
Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
