Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 2.7 %

LIND stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 310,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,426. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 932,572 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,483,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 274,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 180,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

