Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 50.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 22.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 53.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $330.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.70. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

