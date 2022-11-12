Liquity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $332,549.70 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00003498 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $48.76 million and $332,549.70 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,859,352 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

