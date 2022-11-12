Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LZRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LZRFY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,380. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

About Localiza Rent a Car

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

(Get Rating)

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.