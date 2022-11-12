Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 510.4% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LMRMF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lomiko Metals (LMRMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.