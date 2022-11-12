Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 510.4% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LMRMF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

