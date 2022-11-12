Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loncor Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loncor Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold ( TSE:LN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

