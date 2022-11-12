Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the October 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $725.40.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Price Performance

Shares of LZAGY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 78,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,329. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.