Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.22. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.