Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 184.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $227,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 116.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.70. 2,338,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.19 and its 200-day moving average is $306.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

