Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.25 million. Lumentum also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.45 EPS.

Lumentum Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,794. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.08.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Lumentum by 45.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.