Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.21.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 120,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

