LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €785.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($785.00) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($710.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €720.00 ($720.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($750.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($820.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €840.00 ($840.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €706.20 ($706.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €636.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €621.93. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($195.45) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($260.55).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

