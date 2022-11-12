Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.
Lyft Trading Up 12.6 %
Shares of LYFT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
