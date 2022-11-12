M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About M/I Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 485.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 36.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

