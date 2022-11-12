M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
