Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-$1.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,408. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

