MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.28 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.09.

MTSI traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 829,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $1,295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,945,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $1,295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,945,549.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $5,050,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,788 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

