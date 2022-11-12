Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

