Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.05.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
