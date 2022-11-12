Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Up 4.8 %

MQBKY stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,656. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.7515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 3.93%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

