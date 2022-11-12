Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.08.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

