Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company controls 37,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also holds interest in the Great Northern and Viking projects located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Cape Spencer project located in New Brunswick.

