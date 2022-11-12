Mangham Associates LLC Has $327,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mangham Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.19. 2,679,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,912. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

