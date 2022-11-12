Mangham Associates LLC Invests $9.87 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mangham Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,874,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $142.23. 2,492,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

