Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Mapfre Price Performance

Mapfre stock remained flat at $3.40 during trading hours on Friday. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

