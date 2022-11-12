Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $177.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $166.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

