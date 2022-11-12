Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Buys 923 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

