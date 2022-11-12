Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,828,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,439. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

