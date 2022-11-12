Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $8.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $213.08. 731,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average of $206.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

