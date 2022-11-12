Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 5,757 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

