Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 5.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.52. The company had a trading volume of 118,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

