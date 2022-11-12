Mask Network (MASK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $217.30 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00018860 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $217.30 million and $380.81 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

