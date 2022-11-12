Mask Network (MASK) Trading 30.8% Lower This Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Mask Network has a market cap of $221.20 million and $284.50 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00019276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

