Maxwell Simkoff Sells 24,552 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $12,521.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,304,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,102.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doma alerts:

On Thursday, November 3rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 10,719 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $5,359.50.

On Thursday, October 27th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 13,874 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $7,075.74.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 27,862 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $13,931.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 36,211 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $18,467.61.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $137,571.84.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 15 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $7.50.

On Thursday, October 6th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 3,979 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $1,989.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $28,675.77.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $18,033.60.

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $13,588.96.

Doma Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DOMA opened at $0.45 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Doma by 182.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.