McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.53. The stock had a trading volume of 244,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,190. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.80.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

