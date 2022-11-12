McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.09.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Announces Dividend

MCK opened at $356.21 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day moving average is $342.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,576. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.