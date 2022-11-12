Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
TSE DR opened at C$8.29 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$7.54 and a twelve month high of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.66.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
