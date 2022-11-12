Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 396,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 109,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

