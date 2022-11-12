MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MEIP opened at $0.34 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

