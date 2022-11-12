MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.83.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

