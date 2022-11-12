Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in October

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Meiji Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS MEJHY opened at $11.68 on Friday. Meiji has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

