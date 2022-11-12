Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in October

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Meiji Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS MEJHY opened at $11.68 on Friday. Meiji has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.
Meiji Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meiji (MEJHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.