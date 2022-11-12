MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,317.00.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI opened at $974.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.54 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,642.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $881.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $835.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

