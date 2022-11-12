MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $74.59 million and approximately $213,378.42 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00591532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.83 or 0.30811919 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000366 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.