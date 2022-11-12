MetaMUI Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $74.65 million and $228,000.16 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

