Meter Governance Trading Down 34% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $42.18 million and approximately $917,414.47 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00015021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,689,461 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.55323047 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,061,850.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

