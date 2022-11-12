Metis Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $215,713.64 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metis has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002691 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00591712 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.24 or 0.30821314 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000367 BTC.
Metis Token Profile
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.