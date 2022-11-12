MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Decreased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 1.0% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MET traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. 5,303,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,470. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI raised their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.