Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Lowered by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,606,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,464.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,232.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

