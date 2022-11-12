Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $38.95-$39.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $39.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.09 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $11.55-$11.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTD traded up $15.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,464.38. The stock had a trading volume of 138,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,211.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,232.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

