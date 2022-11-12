MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 209.7% from the October 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,647,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 138,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.