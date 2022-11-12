MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.62-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.00 million-$780.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.72 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.60. The stock had a trading volume of 129,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,307.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

